Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Murray (foot) is "doing well" but remains uncertain to play Sunday against the Packers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murray has been a limited practice participant since last Friday and appears headed for a 'questionable' designation for the second straight week. He might even come down to a game-day decision this time, after reports last Saturday all but ruled him out for Sunday's eventual loss at Indianapolis. WRs Marvin Harrison (concussion) and Zay Jones (knee) are also uncertain for Week 7.