Head coach Jonathan Gannon expressed uncertainty Friday when asked if Murray (knee) would be active for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray remains on the PUP list but was removed from the Cardinals' injury report Thursday, with Gannon relaying Friday that the quarterback is considered fully healthy. The Cardinals presumably already know whether Murray or Joshua Dobbs will start this Sunday, and there's a good chance the information comes out before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff even if the team tries to guard it. They'll need to move Murray to the active roster by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday if they want him eligible for Sunday's game, either as the starting quarterback or merely as Dobbs' backup.