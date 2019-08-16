Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Uneven in second start
Murray completed three of eight passes for 12 yards and added a four-yard run during Thursday's 33-26 loss to Oakland
Murray was humming in the preseason opener against the Chargers, but the Raiders knocked him off his mark Thursday. He sailed a handful of passes and was made uncomfortable by Oakland's rush on multiple occasions, including a nine-yard sack that resulted in a safety. The preseason is bound to get to get tougher on rookies as it progresses, with teams keeping starters in for longer periods and getting a little less vanilla with play calls. Murray got popped Thursday and it'll be interesting to see how he responds next week against Minnesota.
