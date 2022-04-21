GM Steve Keim stated Thursday that there's "zero chance" the Cardinals trade Murray, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The rumor mill has swirled around Murray this offseason, with multiple outlets reporting his dissatisfaction with the team and the situation with his contract. Currently, the first overall pick in the 2019 Draft is preparing for his fourth season as a pro, making him eligible for an extension on his rookie deal. Keim spoke on that topic, noting recent top-tier quarterbacks with three years under their belts (like Patrick Mahomes in 2020 and Josh Allen in 2021) were extended "in the middle of the summer or late summer." Murray himself chimed in on his personal Twitter page Thursday, writing "I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home." Assuming he remains in Arizona, Murray will have WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB James Conner, TE Zach Ertz, WR A.J. Green, WR Rondale Moore and whoever may join them via the draft available to him at the skill positions this fall.