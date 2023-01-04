Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins (knee) "probably" won't be ready for Week 1 of 2023, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.
Kingsbury mentioned Murray on Friday when explaining his decision to hold Colt McCoy (concussion) out from the Week 18 contest and start David Blough. It's not clear Kingsbury will still be the team's coach beyond January, but he did say he's been in contact with Murray, who had successful surgery Tuesday to address an ACL tear and meniscus injury. The 25-year-old could be looking at a slightly longer timeline than the norm for QBs returning from ACL tears, as most of the guys that made it back for Week 1 after late-season injuries suffered clean tears without additional damage like Murray's meniscus. That said, it's still early in the process -- too early to rule out Murray for Week 1 of 2023.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Has knee surgery•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Could recover in 6-to-8 months•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Planning for post-holiday surgery•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Goes on IR•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: ACL tear confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Likely suffered significant injury•