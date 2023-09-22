Murray (knee) is expected to play this season, but it probably won't be Week 5 when he's first eligible to return from the PUP list, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

"[Murray]'s doing well," coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday. "We know the timetable of when he can return to play, but that doesn't mean he will return to play and open his window then." The Cardinals coach didn't make any guesses about when Murray will be ready, merely noting that the plan will be "adaptable" and the quarterback will have a say in the process. Gannon added that he's "not in a hurry" even though Murray is "itching to be back" on the field.