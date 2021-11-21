Signs point to Murray (ankle) remaining out Sunday against Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray is officially listed as questionable, and the Cardinals are unlikely to make a final decision until pre-game warmups, but it looks as though he's more likely than not to miss his third straight game. The quarterback has at least been a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but the Cardinals can give Murray two more weeks to rest if he sits Sunday, as the team has a bye next week. Colt McCoy (pectoral) carries the same questionable tag but is expected to start if Murray is indeed ruled out.

