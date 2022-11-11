Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arizona has yet to release its final Week 10 injury report, but Murray will presumably be listed as questionable after sitting out Wednesday's walk-through session before returning to the field Thursday as a limited participant. According to Drake, Murray was also on the field for the open portion of Friday's session, but he'll most likely take part in a limited capacity once again as he looks to limit the strain on his injured hamstring. The fact that Murray was able to practice in any fashion two days in a row bodes well for his chances of suiting up this weekend, but the hamstring issue may result in him being less active as a runner, coming off a Week 9 loss to the Seahawks in which he produced his second-best rushing yardage total (60) of the season. The Cardinals and Rams will pick off at 4:25 p.m. ET among the later wave of games, so fantasy managers may want to have an alternative option ready to go in the event the news surrounding Murray's status takes a turn for the worse.