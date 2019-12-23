Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Week 17 status uncertain
Murray's (hamstring) status for Week 17 against the Rams is uncertain, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Odegard adds that coach Kliff Kingsbury will only play Murray if he's 100 percent healthy. The 5-9-1 Cardinals have no reason not to play it safe with their rookie quarterback, so there's a good chance Brett Hundley will start under center after relieving Murray in Sunday's win over Seattle.
