Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Will not practice this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (foot) will not return to practice this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Murray remains on injured reserve but is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened. However, the Cardinals will not start Murray's clock for a return, and he'll stick on injured reserve for at least one more week while his foot continues to heal. Jacoby Brissett will continue to operate under center as the Cardinals' starting quarterback.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Not yet fully healthy•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: 'Working hard to get healthy,' per Gannon•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Future in Arizona in limbo•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Moving to injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Won't start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Still in line to start•