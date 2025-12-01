default-cbs-image
Murray (foot) will not return to practice this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Murray remains on injured reserve but is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened. However, the Cardinals will not start Murray's clock for a return, and he'll stick on injured reserve for at least one more week while his foot continues to heal. Jacoby Brissett will continue to operate under center as the Cardinals' starting quarterback.

