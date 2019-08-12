Coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated that Murray will play more than one drive in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com report.

How much deeper into the contest Murray will go has yet to be decided, but it looks like he'll at least see more than the 11 snaps he saw in last week's preseason opener against the Chargers. Given that context, there's not a ton of DFS appeal for Murray in the Cardinals' second preseason tilt.