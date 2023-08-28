The Cardinals don't plan to activate Murray (knee) from the active/PUP list to begin the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray will officially switch to the reserve/PUP list at Tuesday's 4 pm ET deadline, with Arizona having decided not to activate him before then. Any player who begins the 2023 regular season on the reserve/PUP list must miss at least the first four games, meaning Murray won't be eligible to practice or play until Week 5 versus the Bengals, at the earliest. The decision isn't surprising , given that Murray has yet to retake the practice field since suffering a torn right ACL Dec. 12 of last season. Meanwhile, coach Jonathan Gannon has yet to name a starter for Week 1's game against the Commanders. With Colt McCoy's release, recent trade acquisition Joshua Dobbs is likely the favorite to open the regular season under center, though rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune has been heavily involved in preseason work.