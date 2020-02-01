Play

Murray was voted AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray lived up to his billing as the first overall pick in the 2019 draft and has a bright future ahead of him after taking home this award. He's a premier asset in dynasty formats and will be on the radar in redraft leagues as well as he continues to mature as the Cardinals' starting quarterback.

