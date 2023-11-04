Murray (knee) won't be activated off the PUP list ahead of Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, meaning Clayton Tune will start Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As a result, Murray will need to be activated next week in order to clear his 21-day activation window. Fantasy managers thus could plan for the Pro Bowl quarterback to possibly make his return ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Falcons, but at least for this upcoming Sunday, expect the rookie Tune to make his first official start of his career against the vaunted Browns defense.