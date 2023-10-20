Murray (knee), a limited practice participant throughout the week, has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon already said that Joshua Dobbs would get at least one more start, even though Murray took some of the first-team reps in practice this week, per Weinfuss. The quarterback's return to practice Wednesday started a 21-day window in which he can be activated to the roster before defaulting back to injured reserve for the rest of the season, and the Cardinals haven't ruled out the possibility of Murray starting Week 8 against the Ravens or Week 9 at the Browns.