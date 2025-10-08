Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Murray (foot) will not practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gannon "we'll see" regarding Murray's status for Week 6, echoing his comments from Monday. The starting quarterback missed just three snaps during the third quarter of Arizona's 22-21 loss to the Titans in Week 5 due to the injury, but he now appears up-in-the-air for Sunday's road matchup against the Colts. Murray will have two more opportunities to practice before the Cardinals have to assign him an injury designation for Sunday, but if he can't go, Jacoby Brissett will be in line to draw a start at Indianapolis.