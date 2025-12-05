Murray's foot injury isn't improving and he won't play again this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement Friday, confirming what many already expected. He didn't say if Murray will need surgery, nor did the coach comment on expectations for Murray's future (or lack thereof) with the Cardinals. Jacoby Brissett will continue making starts for Arizona, to the delight of anyone relying on TE Trey McBride or WR Michael Wilson in fantasy.