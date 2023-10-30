Murray (knee) won't start in Week 9 against the Browns, and coach Jonathan Gannon said "we'll see" after Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens when asked if Murray would start in Week 10 against the Falcons, Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports reports.

Murray returned to practice and had his 21-day window to rejoin the active roster opened ahead of the loss to the Ravens, but he remains on the PUP list. Gannon has named Joshua Dobbs the starter for Week 9, and while it's possible that the Cardinals will activate Murray as the backup against the Browns, such a scenario is unlikely. Arizona has little incentive to rush the starting quarterback's return considering the Cardinals are now 1-7 after Sunday's loss.