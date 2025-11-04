Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that Jacoby Brissett will start Sunday's game in Seattle, but Murray (foot) hasn't been ruled out from being available in a backup capacity, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, Gannon had suggested that Murray will return to the starting role once fully recovered from the mid-foot sprain that has sidelined him for three straight games, but the coach seemingly did an about-face just one day later. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Gannon said in a radio appearance Tuesday that he would have decided to go with Brissett as his starter in Week 10 even if Murray was 100 percent healthy. Gannon made no declarations on his plans at quarterback beyond Week 10, but if Brissett continues to lead the offense effectively in Seattle like he has in his previous three starts, he could have a chance at retaining the job moving forward, regardless of Murray's status. Murray had been a limited practice participant throughout Week 9 prep, but it's unclear how close he might be to fully putting the foot injury behind him. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray has consulted with multiple specialists and was provided estimated recovery timelines ranging from 4-to-8 weeks. With that loose timeframe in mind, Gannon acknowledged that Murray could still be a candidate for injured reserve, despite not being officially ruled out for Week 10.