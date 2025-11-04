Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that Jacoby Brissett will start Sunday's game in Seattle instead of Murray (foot), Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, Gannon suggested that Murray would return to the starting role once fully recovered from a mid-foot sprain that has sidelined him for three straight games, but the QB doesn't appear to be quite there yet. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Gannon said in a radio appearance Tuesday that he would have decided to go with Brissett as his starter in Week 10 even if Murray was 100 percent healthy, however. The coach made no declarations on his plans at quarterback beyond Week 10, but if Brissett continues to lead the offense effectively in Seattle, he could retain the No. 1 job. Murray was a limited practice participant in Week 9 prep, and it's unclear how close he might be to fully putting the foot injury behind him. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray was initially provided estimated recovery timelines ranging from four to eight weeks, but he's already missed the lower end of that range. Gannon acknowledged that Murray could still be a candidate for injured reserve, despite not being officially ruled out for Week 10.