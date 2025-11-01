Murray (foot) will not start against the Cowboys on Monday as Jacoby Brissett is set to make his third consecutive start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray is making progress from a foot sprain that he sustained during the Cardinals' Week 5 loss against the Titans. He missed the two games prior to the Week 8 bye and still limited in practice during Week 9 prep, with Brissett taking most of the first-team reps Thursday and Friday. Given the lack of practice reps, Murray will cede the starting spot to Brissett for a third consecutive game, though the former could have a role as the Cardinals' backup, assuming he is active for Week 9.