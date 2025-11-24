Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Murray (foot) is "working hard to get healthy," Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. "That's what he's doing right now," Gannon added. "He's in every meeting. He's engaged. He's rehabbing a boat load of time in there."

Murray has been sidelined since he last suited up Week 5 due to a mid-foot sprain, but because the Cardinals didn't place him on injured reserve until before a Week 10 matchup with the Seahawks, he isn't eligible to return until Sunday, Dec. 7 against the Rams, at the earliest. Having said that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Nov. 9 that Murray isn't expected to start again this season unless an injury befalls fellow QB Jacoby Brissett, who has racked up 1,887 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in six starts since Murray got injured. Murray thus may be facing a backup role whenever he's cleared for game action down the stretch, but he remains embedded in his recovery at the moment.