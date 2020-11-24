Murray (shoulder) worked out on a side field away from his healthy teammates during Tuesday's practice session, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray is still recovering from the AC joint injury to his right shoulder that he suffered in last week's loss to the Seahawks, but at this stage, the issue isn't expected to sideline him for the Cardinals' Nov. 29 game in New England. The Cardinals won't release their first official Week 12 injury report until Wednesday, at which point the extent of Murray's participation in practice will be known.