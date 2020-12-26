Fitts (hamstring) is listed as active heading into Saturday's game against San Francisco.
Fitts couldn't suit up last Sunday during a home win over the Eagles after popping up late in the week on the Cardinals' injury report. The 2018 sixth-round pick of Chicago has been subsequently cleared for a Week 16 appearance with limited practice sessions Tuesday through Thursday. The overwhelming majority of Fitts' involvement since Week 10 has come via special teams, as he's only fielded 28 combined defensive snaps over his past five appearances.