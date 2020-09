Fitts (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against Washington, per the Cardinals' official Twitter account.

Fitts had been dealing with a wrist injury, but ultimately he showed enough throughout the week to earn a second consecutive active designation to kick off 2020. The 25-year-old linebacker fielded nine defensive snaps and 13 special-teams snap during Arizona's season-opening upset of San Francisco, and he is primed to step into a depth role once again Week 2.