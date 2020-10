Fitts (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fitts was unable to practice this week and will predictably sit out as a result. The 26-year-old is expected to start at outside linebacker moving forward with Chandler Jones (biceps) on injured reserve, but for the time being, Dennis Gardeck (foot) likely will take over if he's healthy.