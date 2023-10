White tallied 11 tackles (six solo) in the Cardinals' 34-20 loss to the Bengals in Week 5.

White's 11 tackles were his second highest total this season. He is now up to 48 (27 solo) through five games. More notably has been his reliability, as the linebacker has not missed a snap through five games, which means he was on the field for 79 snaps Sunday. He will now set his sights on Arizona's Week 6 matchup with the Rams.