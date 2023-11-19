White is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Houston due to an elbow injury.
White hurt his elbow in the first half and subsequently stood on the sideline without a helmet. The Cardinals have since deemed him questionable to return to the Week 11 matchup. Prior to exiting, White tallied three tackles (two solo). He hadn't missed a defensive snap all season coming into Sunday.
