The Cardinals and White agreed Tuesday to terms of a contract, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
White is on the heels of back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns, one with the Chargers in 2021 and another with the reigning NFC champion Eagles last year. He also totaled 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 34 regular-season games during that stretch. With the Cardinals, White should continue to earn regular snaps at inside linebacker alongside Zaven Collins (calf) due to Isaiah Simmons' noted versatility.