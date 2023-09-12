White racked up nine tackles, including one for a loss, during Sunday's 20-16 defeat in Washington.

White was one of four Cardinals to log all 71 defensive snaps along with safety Budda Baker and cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Kei'Trel Clark, but White made the biggest mark in the box score, tackle-wise. Considering he followed coach Jonathan Gannon from Philadelphia to Arizona this offseason, White appears as if he'll be a weekly beneficiary of that relationship. And White is coming off back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns, meaning he's firmly in the IDP conversation in 2023.