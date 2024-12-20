White (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old linebacker popped up on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness. However, he upgraded to a full practice session Friday, appearing to be past his illness. White has yet to miss a game this season and will continue to serve as the Cardinals' top middle linebacker in Week 16.
