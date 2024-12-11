White tallied 13 tackles (four solo) during the Cardinals' loss to Seattle on Sunday.
White racked up double-digit tackles for the fourth time this season and has now recorded 99 total stops (41 solo) across 13 games played. The 2018 fourth-round pick will look to add to his totals during the team's Week 15 matchup versus the Patriots.
