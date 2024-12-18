Share Video

White recorded 12 tackles (five solo) in the Cardinals' win over the Patriots on Sunday.

It marked White's fifth game of the season with double-digit tackles, and he's now up to 111 tackles (46 solo), including 1.5 sacks, five QB hits, one interception and one fumble recovery on the year. White has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in 11 of 14 contests.

