White finished Saturday's 13-9 loss to the Rams with eight tackles (four solo).

White led the Cardinals in tackling Saturday and he has logged at least eight tackles in five of his last six games. He's played in every single snap in 13 of 16 games, and for the season he's up to 127 tackles (55 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery. White and the Cardinals will look to finish the season out strong against the 49ers in Week 18.