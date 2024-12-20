White (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The illness appears to be recent as White was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. It's unclear how severe White's illness is, but his practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers. White has logged 39 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the four regular-season games since the Cardinals' Week 11 bye.
