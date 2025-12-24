Collier (knee) was activated off the injured reserve list Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 30-year-old practiced in full throughout last week and is now in line to return following a 13-game absence due to a knee injury. Through 17 appearances in 2024, Collier recorded 29 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of Arizona's top interior defensive linemen in the Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.