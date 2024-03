Arizona is re-signing Collier to a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Collier only appeared in one game with the Cardinals last year before suffering a season-ending biceps injury, but he impressed the team enough during last offseason's training camp that the he'll get another chance in the desert. There's not yet any reason to suspect that the 2019 first-round pick will be less than a full participant when offseason workouts kick off.