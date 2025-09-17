Collier (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Collier sustained a knee injury in Arizona's Week 2 win over the Panthers, and the issue now appears serious enough to sideline him for at least the next four games. The 2019 first-round pick from TCU appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals last season, recording 29 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended. In his absence, PJ Mustipher is likely to see increased work as a rotational interior defensive lineman.