The Cardinals agreed to terms with Collier on a one-year deal, Darren Urban of team's official site reports.

Collier will head from one NFC West team to another, as he spent the last four seasons in Seattle. The 2019 first-round pick played in only eight games last year as he dealt with both elbow and thumb injuries and recorded just seven tackles (three solo). While Collier is coming off of the least productive season of his career, he should still add solid depth to Arizona's pass rush unit that will be looking to fill the void left by J.J. Watt's retirement.