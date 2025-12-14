Collier (knee) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Collier is progressing in his recovery from a knee injury that caused him to land on injured reserve in mid-September. He's not quite ready to be activated from IR, and his next opportunity to play is Week 16 against the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 21.