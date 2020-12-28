site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Lamont Gaillard: Back to active roster
Gaillard (not injury related) was activated from the commissioner's exempt list Monday.
Gaillard was away from the team following the birth of his child. He'll return to action for the season finale against the Rams as the backup center behind Mason Cole.
