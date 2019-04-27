Cardinals' Lamont Gaillard: Drafted by Cardinals

The Cardinals selected Gaillard in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 179th overall.

A former top-five defensive tackle coming out of high school, Gaillard quickly switched to the offensive line, starting 13 games as a right guard in 2016 before moving to center as a junior. Gaillard will provide some depth along an offensive line that was sorely lacking it in 2018, operating as a potential swing guard should the projected starting lineup enter the season healthy.