Gaillard (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Gaillard missed all four games to begin the season and had yet to practice in the regular season, yet he faced no limitations when he took the field Wednesday. The rookie sixth-round pick will provide interior depth on the offensive line for the Cardinals.

