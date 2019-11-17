Play

Gaillard (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gaillard dealt with a knee injury earl in the season, but as evidenced by this news, his absence won't be due to an injury. In his stead, Mason Cole and Max Garcia will handle the depth interior lineman duties for the contest.

