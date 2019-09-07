Gaillard (knee) has been ruled out for the Cardinals' season opener against the Lions, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

No surprise here, as Gailard was unable to participate in practice all week. The rookie will now wait another week to potentially make his NFL debut. He is expected to provide depth at guard this season, while also contributing on special teams.

