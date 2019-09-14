Cardinals' Lamont Gaillard: Out Week 2
Gaillard (knee) will again be sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gaillard was unable to practice all week, so this is relatively unsurprising. The absence will mark his second straight to start the year. When healthy, he projects as a depth offensive lineman and special teams contributor.
