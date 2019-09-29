Play

Gaillard (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, David Urban of the team's official site reports.

Gaillard has missed the season in its entirety to this point of the season, and has yet to practice since the season began. With the rookie out, only Mason Cole and Justin Murray reside as the team's depth offensive lineman.

