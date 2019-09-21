Play

Gaillard (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gaillard has yet to return to practice since the season kicked off, so he does not seem to be nearing a return. The rookie is expected to provide interior depth on the offensive line once his health allows it.

