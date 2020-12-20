site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-lamont-gaillard-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Lamont Gaillard: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gaillard (not injury related) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
It's unclear what's keeping Gaillard out of the lineup. His absence will affect the depth of Arizona's offensive line, specifically behind starting center Mason Cole.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read