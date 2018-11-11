Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: 50-plus receiving yards in two straight
Fitzgerald hauled in six of 10 targets, amounting 50 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Chiefs.
After being held of the end zone through the first six weeks of the season, Fitzgerald has two scores over his past three outings while averaging 64 yards per game (averaged fewer than 36 per game through Week 6). Byron Leftwich has had an immediate impact on Fitzgerald's involvement in the passing attack, as he has garnered 22 targets over Arizona's past two outings, compared to 6.1 targets per game when Mike McCoy was calling the shots. Sunday brings a matchup against an Oakland secondary that's allowing over 260 yards per game (bottom 10 in the NFL), but that has been effective in containing opposing wideouts (entered Week 10 allowing the third-fewest wide receiver catches with 90).
